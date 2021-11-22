There's no better excuse for a shopping spree than the holidays, and this year, why not do something a little different after you make your list?

The city of San Marcos offers the ultimate shopping experience for friends, family, or even if you're going solo. With everything from quirky vintage finds to name-brand items, you'll discover what you're looking for — and probably a few things you didn't know you needed.

First stop: the San Marcos Outlets. This massive collection of luxury shops includes Tanger Outlets and San Marcos Premium Outlets; together, they offer 220 stores for a total of 1.2-million-square feet of shopping.

Some big-name retailers have only one Texas outlet, and they're located in San Marcos. Brahmin, CH Carolina Herrera, Gucci, Jimmy Choo, MCM, Prada, Saint Laurent, Salvatore Ferragamo, Versace, West Elm, and Williams-Sonoma are just a few.

If boutiques are more your speed, then you'll get your fill here. San Marcos abounds with shops selling outdoor adventure gear, local apparel, hot trends, and always-in-style classics.

To find something for the music lovers in your life, make sure to stop at Sundance Record Lagoon for vinyl, music memorabilia, and much more.

Hit up the vintage shops for funky finds and hip gifts. Now more popular than ever, thrift stores give you the opportunity to remain environmentally conscious while giving. You're also most likely to find the hottest fashion trends here.

Downtown San Marcos has several great options for discovering fabulous, new-to-you items. Try Vagabond, Monkies Vintage and Thrift, Solid Gold, Twice Blessed, Shop 1893, and KnD’s Resale & More.

For the art lovers, Wimberley Glassworks lets you purchase some colorful creations from the gallery. Or head to San Marcos Art Center for a one-of-a-kind piece of art from local makers. You can also find great gift ideas at Art Squared on the second Saturday of each month.

If all the shopping wears you out, refuel with any one of the city's tempting restaurants and bars. San Marcos has four craft breweries: AquaBrew, Sean Patrick’s Irish Pub, Middleton Brewing, and Roughhouse Brewing.

Two of those are located in downtown, with outdoor or patio areas for you to sip and savor under the big and bright Texas stars. Or you can check out Patio Dolcetto for wines, bites, and a romantic courtyard.

You'll also find coffee shops, concert venues, and tons of outdoor activities to relax with after a full day of holiday shopping.