United Airlines boosts holiday travel with more than 1,400 new flights

United Airlines Boeing 787 Dreamliner, September 2017
The airline reports significantly more last-minute reservations than last year. Courtesy photo

Though the nation is gripped by the pandemic, experts predict that holiday travel will soon experience a significant boost. Untied Airlines, which boasts a large presence in Houston, reports that the Thanksgiving holiday will be the busiest since March 2020.

To that end, the airline is adding more than 1,400 domestic flights during the week of Thanksgiving and adding larger aircraft when needed to accommodate last-minute demand, the company notes in a press release.

“We know that for many customers, this holiday season may be their first time back on a plane since the start of the pandemic, and we’re committed to helping provide flexibility and a safer, clean, travel experience,” said Ankit Gupta, United’s vice president of Network Planning and Scheduling, in a statement.

The airline anticipates much more last-minute travel reservations, with some 50 percent of United customers flying for Thanksgiving are booking travel less than 30 days prior.

Meanwhile, December is expected to be hot, as demand for warmer weather and ski destinations in the United States, the Caribbean, and Mexico increases. To accommodate, United is adding more than 140 daily flights and increasing capacity on more than 350 routes.

Some of the destinations customers can fly to from George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH), include:

Warmer destinations

  • Acapulco, Mexico
  • Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago
  • Roatan, Honduras
  • Aruba
  • Grand Cayman
  • Honolulu, Hawaii
  • West Palm Beach, Florida
  • Key West, Florida

Ski and winter destinations

  • Aspen, Colorado
  • Bozeman, Montana
  • Eagle Vail, Colorado
  • Gunnison, Colorado
  • Hayden/Steamboat Springs, Colorado
  • Reno, Nevada
  • Jackson Hole, Wyoming
