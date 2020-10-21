United Airlines boosts travel options from Houston to hot Mexico destinations

One of the many perks of living in Houston is the short distance to sunny and exotic destinations. Now, an airline with a major hub in Houston has announced a major expansion to areas south of the border for the perfect getaway.

United Airlines has increased service to Mexico in time for holiday travel. For travelers looking for calm beaches during a winter break, United has restarted service between Houston and Mazatlán (effective December 19). That means a quick jaunt to beaches such as Playa Sabalo in the north end of Mexico’s Golden Zone - Zona Dorada, considered one of the best beaches in the area.

The airline announced that it has increased service to several other hot destinations in Mexico. The added trips include:

Houston to Acapulco

Houston to Cancun

Houston to Cozumel

Houston to San Jose del Cabo

Houston Puerto Vallarta

Houston to Zihuatanejo

The new flight additions are on top of the more than 30 daily international destinations United flies to from George Bush Intercontinental. International jaunts include Guatemala City, Guatemala; Bogota, Columbia; San Jose, Costa Rica; San Pedro Sula, Honduras; San Salvador, El Salvador, as well as other routes.

Meanwhile, another major airline is making a play for travelers who utilize IAH. As CultureMap previously reported, Dallas-based Southwest Airlines announced on October 12 that it plans to return to the airport by next year. The addition will complement the airline’s already substantial operation of Houston Hobby and no doubt challenge United for IAH supremacy.