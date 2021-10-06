4 Houston luxury hotels check into new Conde Nast Traveler awards

In February, U.S. News & World Report ranked Tilman Fertitta’s luxe Post Oak Hotel No. 13 overall in its 50 Best Hotels in the USA 2021 — and No. 1 in Texas.

The opulent Post Oak still retains its status as best in Houston in a new ranking, but, an Austin inn has been named top in Texas by said outlet. Conde Nast Traveler just handed that title to the Fairmont Austin.

On October 5, Conde Nast Traveler released the results of its 2021 Readers’ Choice Awards. Aside from The Post Oak, three other local hotels appear among the top 20 properties in Texas:

The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa, Houston

Hotel ZaZa Houston Museum District

Hotel ZaZa Houston Memorial City

Since it opened, the Post Oak has remained Texas’s only Forbes Double Five-Star rated hotel. The 10-acre property in the heart of Post Oak boasts 38-stories, 250 guestrooms and suites; 20 executive residences; and an elegant 35,000-square-foot conference facility, including the largest ballroom in Uptown Houston.

Meanwhile, a massive, 5,000 square-foot, two-bedroom Presidential Suite offers private elevator access, media room, exercise room, and secluded terrace. Another draw is the clubby, private Oak Room, where Houston’s elite mix and mingle.

Guests can check out the two-story Rolls-Royce showroom and on-site Bentley and Bugatti Post Oak Motors dealership. VIPs can jet away in the hotel’s private helicopter.

For this year’s Conde Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards, the magazine surveyed hundreds of thousands of readers from April 1 through May 31. Readers rated hotels on these criteria: rooms, service, food, design, location, value, and activities and facilities.

Here’s the full list of the top hotels in Texas: