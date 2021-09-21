New destination hotel with historic ties checks into heart of the Hill Country

The heart of the Hill Country will soon be home to a new hotel that pays homage to the area’s history while also elevating it to a one-of-a-kind hospitality destination.

Albert Hotel, a 110-guest-room property spanning 2 acres, is slated to open in historic downtown Fredericksburg in the summer of 2022, encompassing four 19th century buildings and a newly constructed hotel with all the modern and relaxing amenities befitting a charming Hill Country hamlet.

A project of prolific Austin-based hospitality-management and -development company New Waterloo — whose brands include South Congress Hotel, Hotel Ella, El Rey Court, La Condesa, Sway, Café No Sé, Mañana, Central Standard, Otoko, Il Brutto, and Butler Pitch & Putt — Albert Hotel is nothing if not an impressive preservation undertaking.

Nestled behind the original historic buildings that will be enveloped into the property, the hotel will offer “a peaceful escape with quiet sophistication” directly off Fredericksburg’s bustling Main Street. In fact, the property stretches across two addresses: 242 to 248 E. Main St.

Construction is underway on the project, for which New Waterloo is partnering with Austin architecture firm Clayton Korte to integrate elements of new construction (wood, limestone brick, stone, steel) to establish a natural palette for the hotel’s more contemporary form. The goal is to seamlessly blend new construction with the historic structures in a way that both differentiates the new build from the original structures while also ensuring they merge harmoniously.

Among the Albert Hotel’s guest rooms, there will also be bunk rooms, suites, and a private house, each with tailored amenities and custom-designed furniture. The property will boast three restaurants, two bars, a private dining room, and will also offer in-room dining.

Relaxing in Fredericksburg is a favorite pastime, and the Albert won’t disappoint in its tranquil amenities, including an outdoor pool; a 2,000-square-foot, full-service spa; and meandering gardens and pathways. It also has a fitness center, for those looking to work up a sweat during their stay. And in addition to its 3,600 square feet of event space and 1,200-square-foot mezzanine deck and event lawn, the hotel also has a dedicated parking garage across East Austin Street, making it a cinch to check in and chill out.

Of course, key to Fredericksburg’s charm is its history as a German settlement, and preservation is central to the community. Laying claim to the designation that it’s the best-preserved historic town in the Texas Hill Country, Fredericksburg maintains plenty of nods to its history throughout town, sites that shine alongside more modern welcoming shops, restaurants, wineries, and park areas. And that synergy flows throughout the hotel.

“The hotel environment is a push-pull of masculine and feminine, historic and new,” says Melanie Raines, director of design, in a release. “The architecture of Albert Hotel nods to Fredericksburg’s future, while the interior design reflects the softer side of Albert’s global sensibilities. Material-driven, layered, and eclectic, the design is warm and unfussy, with unexpected discoveries throughout.”

Given Fredericksburg’s historic sensibilities, it’s no surprise that the new Albert Hotel has strong ties to a longtime local man-about-town: architect and historic preservationist Albert Kiedel, who New Waterloo says “created a style that went beyond aesthetics, imparting a language to the homes and civic buildings of Fredericksburg with a look, touch, feel, and smell embedded in a sense of place.” It’s a vision New Waterloo aimed to honor with the addition of the new hotel.

But the family’s lineage in Fredericksburg runs even deeper. Albert’s great-grandfather, Dr. Wilhelm Keidel, came to Fredericksburg as the town doctor and judge in 1847, the year after the village was founded. Albert’s father, Victor Keidel, was a doctor and pharmacist in the Fredericksburg community, and stories of him riding his palomino at the head of the centennial parade still bubble up among locals.

In a fitting tribute to the family, the new hotel will be located on the site where the Keidel family pharmacy and homestead remain, both of which will be integrated into the new site plan.



“New Waterloo worked with the Keidel family to execute a vision that transforms their original family homestead into a one-of-a-kind hospitality destination,” says Patrick Jeffers, chief development officer and a partner in the project. “The historical significance, beauty, and character of the existing buildings, along with their location in the golden blocks of town, capture the soul of the Hill Country.”

