One of the longest-serving and most decorated aircraft carriers in the world, the USS Lexington arrived at a Corpus Christi beach in 1992 and has since served as a naval aviation museum, educational facility, and popular area attraction.

More than eight million people have visited the LEX — “The Blue Ghost”— since she opened as a museum. If you plan on going, here are some things to know.

The history of the LEX

Commissioned in 1943, the USS Lexington CV-16 fought in WWII and survived a direct hit from both a torpedo and a kamikaze.

Lexington fought in many battles, including the Battle of the Philippine Sea and the Battle of Leyte Gulf. The USS Lexington was also the first foreign aircraft carrier to enter Tokyo Bay.

This ship survived the Second World War and later went on to become a training carrier for thousands of sailors and naval aviators.

What’s on deck

The onboard museum brings the ship’s extraordinary history to life with five tour routes that cover 100,000 square feet and 11 decks.

The highly popular Flight Deck and Hangar Deck include an up-close look at 20 vintage aircraft onboard along with anti-aircraft guns and landing gear.

In the 15-seat flight simulator, you can see a glimpse of what it’s like to be an F/18 pilot and join the training exercise “Screaming Eagles” — a thrilling and dangerous mission.

Additional exhibits include the Pearl Harbor multimedia experience with realistic battle animations, an 8,000-watt sound system, and transducers that shake the walkway with each rumbling explosion.

The Warbirds and Warships scale model gallery is another must-see with more than 440 pieces on display. It’s the largest publicly exhibited model collection in Texas, with pieces from around the globe representing 16 U.S. states and five countries.

A 3-D Mega Theater features a rotating list of immersive showings on three-story-tall screens with thundering digital sound that offer an educational look at the real action of aviation, flight and history.

There are also three escape room missions aboard. Called Lockdown On The LEX, the high-tech and high-intensity experiences might just mess with your mind, shock your senses, and baffle even the most seasoned escape artists.

After all that excitement, you can refuel at the Mess Deck Cafe, so you and your crew can power on.

Learn more about hopping aboard the USS Lexington at Corpus Christi Bay here.