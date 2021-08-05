News flash: Summer in Texas is hot. Luckily, the Lone Star State has plenty of swimming holes just waiting for you to dive in and cool off.

Check out some of Texas' best bodies of water for a summertime adventure, anywhere in the state.

Austin

Lady Bird Lake: Located right in the heart of downtown Austin, Lady Bird Lake is a prime location for stand-up paddleboarding, kayaking, and canoeing.

Krause Springs: After a short 30-minute drive northwest of Austin, you can find yourself at the beautiful Krause Springs in Spicewood. Not only are there 34 small springs, but also a waterfall, a man-made wallowing pool, and a natural swimming pool, accompanied by a few small cliffs and a rope swing.

Dallas-Fort Worth

Lake Texoma: Hop on a boat and go exploring. Home to one of the most beautiful and popular fishing and boating vacations, this lake offers activities for all.

Lake Lewisville: One of the largest lakes in North Texas, Lake Lewisville is the perfect location for fishing, skiing, swimming, relaxing, and recreational boating. Be sure to check out Party Cove if you’re looking for a good time.

Eagle Mountain Lake: With many parks dotted around it, Eagle Mountain Lake welcomes adventures and activities both on and off the water. Hike a trail or take a swim — whatever floats your boat.

San Antonio/West Texas

San Felipe Springs: Right next to the Texas/Mexico border in Del Rio, you can find San Felipe Springs, a group of 10 or more springs that extends for over two miles along San Felipe Creek. In addition to swimming in the springs, you can also explore the historic town of Del Rio.

Houston

Galveston Beach: Offering 32 miles of shoreline, Galveston Beach provides activities for every kind of beachgoer.

