With a unique blend of Texas history and small-town charm, Richmond is one of the oldest cities in the state — and the oldest in Fort Bend County, which is part of the Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land metro area.

It has more than 200 years of history to its name, some of which can be seen while strolling through the quaint downtown where you’ll find the boutique shops, local restaurants, and businesses along with historic homes and museums.

Get your foodie fix with a side of history and diversity

There's a diverse dining scene on tap in Richmond, including the nostalgic and delicious Sandy McGee's Restaurant + Bar, which has been a Richmond favorite for more than 25 years and is located in a 120-year-old building that first housed the Richmond Motor Car Company and later the Post Office Pharmacy.

For a taste of NOLA, Mimi's New Orleans has your fix with all the authentic Cajun and Creole you could want — shrimp and grits, jambalaya, gumbo, etouffee, and more!

The Lone Star Saloon offers a one-of-a-kind saloon atmosphere in the historic district and is known for its live music, great food, and full bar. The original saloon burned to the ground in 2008 and was painstakingly rebuilt to reflect its historic past, and has met all the requirements to remain on the official Historic Societies list.

Vino enthusiasts, Unwine'd Wine & Cheese Lounge is your haven for fine wine and charcuterie in historic downtown.

And for a healthy twist, Trough Juice Bar on Third Street downtown is the brainchild of local mom Robin Rosen and her four daughters. Find cold-pressed juices, superfood smoothies, and coffee as well as paninis, salads, and more tasty treats. They also host periodic nighttime yoga sessions on the covered side porch.

See a movie under the stars — and more

First Fridays in downtown Richmond are always an occasion. Every first Friday, the Richmond's Farmers Market sets up shop around 4 pm and, after sunset, there are movies at Wessendorff Park, where you can expect everything from cult faves to classics.

Head to the ranch, but make a pit stop first

Explore the diverse history of Fort Bend County at the Fort Bend Museum, where you can also tour the statement-making 1883 Moore Mansion as well as the fascinating Morton Cemetery.

On Saturdays, you can also discover more than 100 years of Texas history with a trip through time at the George Ranch Historical Park. Located on a 20,000-acre working ranch, the park is divided into four time periods — 1830s, 1860s, 1890s, and 1930s — and features historic home tours, costumed interpreters, hands-on activities, cattle working and blacksmithing demonstrations, and more.

