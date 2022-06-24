Nestled along the Colorado River, La Grange is a place steeped in history, natural beauty, and some deliciously authentic fare, thanks to the town’s pioneering German, Czech, and Moravian immigrants who settled here in the 19th century.

And, if you were wondering, La Grange is indeed home to the famed Chicken Ranch, which was the inspiration for the hit musical and film The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas. And let us not also forget ZZ Top’s classic rock song “La Grange.”

But in addition to those claims to fame, there’s plenty more to explore. With a kolache or two in hand, hit the farmers market each Saturday, head to a museum, and check out the Old World charm of downtown.

Another must-see stop? The Monument Hill and Kreische Brewery State Historic Sites in a beautiful park setting.

In 1849, German immigrant Heinrich Ludwig Kreische purchased 172 acres of land, including Monument Hill, which honors the Texan heroes who lost their lives in the 1842 Dawson Massacre, and the ill-fated Mier expedition, where Texans had to draw beans for their lives.

In addition, Kreische also started one of the first commercial breweries in Texas in the 1860s. You can see the stone ruins of Kreische Brewery and tour what was once the Kreische family home.

Mark your calendar for Texas Heroes Day on September 17, 2022, hosted at Monument Hill. The memorial ceremony honors the fallen soldiers from Dawson and Mier and will include guest speakers, wreath laying, and a gun salute.

For more information on Texas Heroes Day, visit Friends of Kreische Brewery & Monument Hill. And head over to Visit La Grange for a calendar of events and things to do while you’re in town.