Got a thing for modern art? Then you'll be in heaven at the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth, which showcases sculptures, paintings, and more from the 1940s to the present.

Situated in the heart of Fort Worth's impressive Cultural District, the Modern stands out with its elegant concrete, glass, and steel building designed by the renowned Japanese architect Tadao Ando.

In addition to the soaring, light-filled gallery space and landscaped grounds dotted with outdoor sculptures, the museum features a reflecting pond, theater, education center, gift shop, and cafe, creating a thriving hub for both locals and visitors alike.

Founded in 1892, the Modern is the oldest museum in Texas. Today, it connects audiences of all ages and backgrounds with the most compelling art and ideas of our time. Showcasing the work of historically significant, mid-career, and emerging artists, the Modern is known for its evolving collection, which is international in scope.

Throughout the Modern's grounds, you'll find such influential artists as Sol LeWitt, Jenny Holzer, Anselm Kiefer, Martin Puryear, Agnes Martin, Mark Bradford, Teresita Fernández, Njideka Akunyili Crosby, and Kehinde Wiley.

The museum has a long history of close relationships with the living artists, many of whom visit the museum regularly to give talks and lead workshops.

The Modern is also a center of lifelong learning and exchange. Its programs include tours, lectures by leading figures in the art world, youth and adult classes, art camps, workshops, and a range of small-group studio and gallery programs led by the museum's educators, docents, and community artists.

You can also view critically acclaimed first-run films here, and the museum partners with local arts organizations to present music, dance, and theater experiences.

On view now through September 25 is the special exhibition "Women Painting Women," which features 46 female artists who choose women as subject matter in their works.

This presentation includes 60 evocative portraits that span the late 1960s to the present. "Women Painting Women" recognizes female perspectives that have been historically underrepresented in the history of art.

See paintings by early trailblazers like Alice Neel and Emma Amos to emerging artists such as Jordan Casteel and Apolonia Sokol. Some, such as Jenny Saville, work on large canvases producing images that dwarf the space around them, while others, including Somaya Critchlow, paint on a modest scale that invites close viewing.

But all place women — their bodies, gestures, and individuality — at the forefront.

While you're exploring the collections, take time to indulge at Cafe Modern, led by Wolfgang Puck-trained executive chef Jett Mora. The acclaimed restaurant provides creative cuisine and seasonal menus featuring comfort food with global influences and local ingredients. Texas spirits are also on the menu, if you feel like leading a toast.

Plan your next visit to the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth here.