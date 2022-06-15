Beat the Texas heat this summer with a cool road trip — Frisco is only a four-hour drive from Houston, and it offers plenty of ways to stay cool. From pools to sweet treats to splash pads and more, there's no shortage of refreshing things to do.

Dive in

Pool days are a necessity here in Texas, especially when the temps start climbing.

Be sure to get the most out of your hotel stay by taking a dip in the newly renovated pool at The Westin Stonebriar Golf Resort & Spa, which now sports an adjacent bar called Ranch Water that features craft cocktails with regional spirits and light poolside fare.

Or take in the views from the rooftop pool at the Omni Frisco Hotel, which is located at The Star, the Dallas Cowboys' headquarters and training facilities.

Speaking of sports, catch a Frisco RoughRiders ballgame at Riders Field, where you can blissfully float throughout the innings in the Lazy River.

If you're looking for a little more splashy action, head to the Frisco Athletic Center Water Park where seven water features await, including the Preston Plunge and The Fort. It's open through the end of September, and day passes are only $11 for youths, $13 for adults, and children 2 and under are free.

Splish splash

Some days a pool is too much of a commitment, so how about a splash pad instead? You'll find some excellent ones at Frisco Commons Park, Shepherd's Glen Park, and J.R. Newman Park.

For a true hidden water gem, head down the unmarked path through the trees at Limestone Quarry Park and discover a small swimming hole fed by a creek — there's even a waterfall. Be sure to wear water shoes or sneakers that can get wet, because the limestone rocks are rough on bare feet.

Cool treats

Pause your playtime for some icy refreshments, like snow cones from the Frisco Snow Cone Lady, a summer staple in the area.

Or order up a Stacker at Cow Tipping Creamery for a Texas-size sundae that layers homemade toppings between freshly churned ice cream.

The Pop Parlour offers a variety of hand-crafted ice pops in fruity flavors like cantaloupe mint and creamy indulgences like Nutella and cookie butter. For those 21 and up, try a boozy flavor like sangria plum or pineapple tequila.

Soak up the AC

You'll need a break from all the sun, so head inside and enjoy that sweet, sweet air conditioning. Collect clues and solve the puzzle at Countdown 2 Escape, visit the National Soccer Hall of Fame, or bowl a few games, rack up points in the arcade, play laser tag, or try your hand at axe throwing at Strikz.

The Frisco Discovery Center houses three museums in one building: TrainTopia/Museum of the American Railroad, National Videogame Museum, and Sci-Tech Discovery Center. Here's a pro tip: You can save 25 percent and experience all five of Frisco’s museums with the Frisco Museum Pass.

Kids rule the world at KidZania, a working city designed just for little ones that's conveniently located at Stonebriar Centre. Your kids can earn a special currency while "working" real-world jobs, and then use those "kidZos" to buy special experiences.

Stay the night

If you agree there's too much to do in just a day, book a room at one of Frisco's many hotels and spread out the fun.

Soak up all Frisco has to offer this summer — visit the website for more vacation ideas.