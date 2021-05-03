Chip and Joanna Gaines truck out new addition to Waco Silos that's sweet as pie

Texas' famed Chip and Joanna Gaines have rolled out something new and delicious at their Magnolia Silos complex in Waco, and it's hard to believe it took them this long: a pie truck.

Maggie's Sweet Shoppe has opened at the popular shopping and dining complex as a retro-inspired truck selling hand-held pies and gourmet flavored sodas. It's the Gaineses' third Magnolia-branded food truck there, joining Magnolia Table and the Silos Baking Co. Airstream — which offers a limited menu of cupcakes, cookies, and pastries from their bakery — but not pie.

For pie, you go to Maggie's.

"There's a little something for everyone at Magnolia Market, and we are now serving hand-held pies and gourmet flavored sodas to satisfy your sweet tooth," a spokeswoman says.

The menu is short and, yes, sweet. Hand pies ($4) are offered in six flavors: lemon blueberry, brown sugar maple, sugar cookie, chocolate, sopapilla, and strawberry. For $2 more, you can add a scoop of vanilla ice cream.

Nine hand-crafted sodas ($3) have fun names like "Drive-in Movie" (Coke or Diet Coke, vanilla, cherry, and lime); "Sock Hop" (sparkling soda, strawberry, and lemon); and, of course, "Call the Doc," an ode to Waco as the home of Dr Pepper, featuring Dr Pepper, coconut, and cherry.

While it's fun to dream that Joanna Gaines is rolling out pie crusts inside the truck and Chip's cracking jokes while stirring sodas, chances are they're a bit too busy with other endeavors. Namely, launching their new Magnolia Network on cable, debuting soon via Discovery+.

They're also filming new episodes of Fixer Upper, Joanna's cooking on her own show, Chip's plugging his new self-help book, and they're rehabbing an old Waco newspaper building into their new Magnolia headquarters.

Magnolia Market at the Silos is open with COVID-19 precautions; for information on location, parking, shopping, and dining, visit the website.

Maggie's Sweet Shoppe is open 11 am-3 pm Monday through Thursday; 11 am-5 pm Friday and Saturday; closed Sunday.