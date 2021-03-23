Splashy Texas water park and camping getaway uncorks new outdoor wine festival

As weary parents know, family entertainment is much more entertaining when it comes with libations and other adult offerings. To that end, a Texas water park is ensuring kids can dive in and adults can kick back and enjoy some local grape at a new “Wine Walk.”

Splashway Waterpark and Campground (5211 Main St. in Sheridan, Texas) will host a collection of Texas wineries at its outdoor wine walk on April 9-11 and April 16-18 from noon to 5 pm. Along with wine tastings, guests can shop an outdoor artisan market featuring vendors from around the state, a chili cook-off, and live music.

Meanwhile, kids can make a splash at the water park or putt-putt, laser tag, paddle sports, basketball and volleyball, a fishing pond, and even a dog park. Also on deck for the kiddos are s’mores, movie nights, arts and crafts, and more during these special weekends.

A $49 Wine Walk ticket includes a tasting with each participating winery and three bonus tastings to redeem at any booth — for a total of 15 tastings.

Participating wineries include:

Majek Vineyard & Winery

Whistling Duck Winery

Cast Iron Winery

San Ducerro

Busted Oak Cellars

Rusty Hook Winery

Blue Mule Winery

Lavaca Bluffs Vineyard & Winery

Gulf Breeze Winery

Rohan Meadery

Haak Vineyard & Winery

ErmaRose Winery

With Sheridan located between Houston, Austin, and San Antonio, visitors are encouraged to bring an RV or stay onsite at one of the park’s cabins. For tickets, cabin rentals, and more information, call 979-234-7718 or visit the Splashway site.