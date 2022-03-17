Houston airport flies high as one of world’s best, new report says

Not long after being named the best airport in the nation, George Bush Intercontinental has landed yet another honor.

Houston’s gateway to the world comes in at No. 15 in a new ranking of the world’s best airports. Personal finance website money.co.uk looked at a number of factors at the world’s 50 busiest airports, such as flight delays, parking costs, and availability of restaurants and bars, to come up with its ranking.

Bush ranks fourth for the lowest percentage of flights departing at least 15 minutes late in 2019.

Last August, Bush (IAH) scored the top title in the U.S. by Skytrax. It also ranked as the cleanest in America in the report. In 2020, IAH ranked as Best U.S. Airport, Second-Best in North America at the World Airport Awards.

Elsewhere in Texas, Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport came in at No. on the 2022 Money ranking.

Meanwhile, Singapore Changi Airport soars to the No. 1 spot in the global ranking, while fourth-ranked Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport reigns as the top U.S. airport.