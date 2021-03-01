Southwest Airlines lets the good times roll with $29 fares from Houston to New Orleans

If any one city deserves a vacation right now, it’s Houston. Perfect timing, then, for Texas’ beloved airline to announce a deal for Houstonians to head to the Big Easy in April and May.

Southwest Airlines launched a four-day sale on March 1 through March 4 (through 11:59 CST). Fares start at $29 one-way nonstop between New Orleans and Houston’s Bush Intercontinental.

For those looking to add additional legs to their getaways, Southwest is also offering:

As low as $29 one-way nonstop between Baltimore/Washington (BWI) and LaGuardia (New York City)

As low as $29 one-way nonstop between Phoenix and Palm Springs, California

As low as $54 one-way nonstop between Nashville and Fort Lauderdale, Florida

As low as $99 one-way nonstop between Long Beach, California and Honolulu (Oahu)

As low as $99 one-way nonstop between Long Beach and Kahului (Maui)

Stipulations apply of course. Purchases must be made March 1 through March 4, 2021, 11:59 pm CST. Continental U.S., San Juan, Puerto Rico, and international travel is valid April 13 through June 2, 2021. Hawaii travel is valid April 13 through May 26, 2021.

Also, except as otherwise specified, continental U.S. travel is valid only on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, per the airline. Traveling continental U.S. to/from Hawaii is valid Monday through Thursday. Fares are subject to change until ticketed; offers apply only to published, scheduled service.

For more on the sale and to book, visit Southwest online.