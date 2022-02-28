Texas icon named among 10 most beautiful landmarks in the U.S.

In news that can definitely be categorized under the “mission accomplished” heading, The Alamo, perhaps the Lone Star State’s most recognizable icon, has been named one of the most beautiful landmarks in the country.

A new study from travel site ParkSleepFly ranks The Alamo, San Antonio’s cherished historical site and the inspiration for the city’s nickname, No. 10 on its list of the Most Beautiful Landmarks in the U.S.

In order to determine its landmark list, ParkSleepFly analyzed Tripadvisor reviews of famous landmarks, nailing down reviews using the words “beautiful,” “pretty,” “picturesque,” and “stunning” to reveal which landmarks travelers consider the most attractive.

The Alamo scored 1,703 “beauty reviews.”

Known as the “Shrine of Texas Liberty,” San Antonio’s most recognizable landmark was the site of the crucial 1836 Battle of The Alamo during the Texas Revolution, a fight that cost hundreds of lives, including that of U.S. frontiersman and politician Davy Crockett, and ushered in the defining Battle of San Jacinto and eventually the establishment of the Republic of Texas.

For Texans, The Alamo remains a cultural icon, historic hallmark, and the gold standard of the Lone Star State’s connection to its tumultuous past.

Here are ParkSleepFly’s 10 Most Beautiful Landmarks in the U.S.:

Golden Gate Bridge, San Francisco. Beauty score: 3,163. Biltmore Estate, Asheville, North Carolina. Beauty score: 3,042. Empire State Building, New York City. Beauty score: 3,023. National September 11 Memorial and Museum, New York City. Beauty score: 2,672. Alcatraz Island, San Francisco. Beauty score: 2,497. Statue of Liberty, New York City. Beauty score: 2,437. Gateway Arch, St. Louis. Beauty score: 1,962. St. Louis Cathedral, New Orleans. Beauty score: 1,769. Mount Rushmore, Keystone, South Dakota. Beauty score: 1,756. The Alamo, San Antonio. Beauty score: 1,703.

San Francisco’s Golden Gate Bridge also lands at No. 1 on ParkSleepFly’s list of the Most Beautiful Landmarks in the World, followed by Biltmore Estate at No. 7, the Empire State Building at No. 10, and the Statue of Liberty at No. 21. No other U.S. landmarks made the cut on the global list.