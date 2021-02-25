Prepare for major parking change at George Bush Intercontinental Airport

Attention travelers: Long-term parking is drastically changing at George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH).

The airport’s Terminal D/E parking garage will close on March 1, Houston Airports announced. CultureMap’s content partner ABC13 was the first to report the news.

Closing the garage will allow crews to begin construction of the new international terminal arrivals and departures hall, per the site.

Those with long-term parking should take note: Vehicles still parked in the Terminal D/E garage after March 18 will be relocated at the owner’s expense.

Passengers who would normally park in the Terminal D/E garage can park in any other terminal garages and use the subway train to access Terminals D and E.

Travelers are also encouraged to utilize nearby ecopark lots.

Meanwhile, Terminal D/E curbside pickup and drop-off will remain open. Locals picking up passengers for all terminals should use the cellphone lots until their passenger is ready at curbside, Fly2Houston notes.

To stay up to date on terminal garage parking, pre-booking parking, and savings, those trekking out of IAH are advised to visit Fly2Houston.