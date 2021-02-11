For $95,000, you can rent this entire Texas hotel all for yourself

A tony Texas hotel is offering an opportunity which maybe five people can afford: The option to rent out the entire hotel for one night.

The hotel is the downtown Fairmont Dallas, and they're offering the facility as a potential Valentine's Day gift for the princely sum of $95,000. For when the box of chocolates, dozen roses, satin nightgown, and socially distanced dinner aren't enough.

This offer is obviously available to only one person or party.

That $95,000 would get you full access to the meeting spaces, ballrooms, and rooftop terrace.

It also comes with food, wine, and service, including the opportunity to sit at head table of the Venetian Room with a view of the Dallas skyline, all while being waited on "hand and foot" by the Fairmont Dallas team.

If it's a little too much like The Shining, the renter can invite friends. Meeting spaces at the Fairmont Dallas were renovated at the end of 2019 and reflect the elegance of classic hospitality with a Texan flair.

Called the Hotel Takeover Package, it includes:

263 guest rooms including 43 suites and the recently renovated Presidential Suite

70,000 square feet of meeting space, able to accommodate up to 800 guests

The Regency Ballroom, the largest ballroom on site, spanning 18,000 square feet of meeting space

The Venetian Room, which has hosted the likes of Ella Fitzgerald and Sonny & Cher, located on the first floor of the hotel with room for 200 including a dance floor

13 meeting rooms on the second floor

Guests are also eligible to access a healthcare amenity through a partnership with Accor/AXA Medical Solutions, where you're connected with a AXA-certified healthcare provider via telehealth during your stay. Sounds fun.

To reserve this package, contact the Fairmont Dallas at 214-720-2020 or rfp-dal@fairmont.com.