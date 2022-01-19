Galveston Restaurant Week returns with local favorites and seafood staples

Not that people need an excuse to visit Galveston, but an annual dining event does provide an opportunity. Galveston Restaurant Week has returned for its 11th year.

Held now through February 13, Galveston Restaurant Week features more than 30 of the island's most popular dining destinations serving prix-fixe menus at breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Each participating restaurant sets its own prices, which range from $10-20 for breakfast, lunch, and brunch and $20-45 at dinner.

For example, Gaido's, the 100-plus-year-old seafood restaurant on Seawall Boulevard, is serving a two-course, $22 lunch and a three-course, $42 dinner. Options include choice of salad or gumbo to start; entree selections of blackened mahi mahi, bacon-wrapped shrimp, or a selection of oysters; and pecan pie or cheesecake for dessert.

Similarly, local favorite Shimp 'N Stuff's three-course, $32 dinner menu includes options such as shrimp cocktail, calamari, broiled whole flounder, blackened salmon, and key lime pie. A two-course, $14 lunch menu is also available.

Find eclectic, globally inspired comfort food on Mosquito Cafe's two-course, $20 lunch and three-course, $30 dinner menus. Loaded corn cake and Grandma's Meatloaf seem like the right choices at dinner, but that's really up to each person to decide for themselves.

Even the Galveston location of Houston burger favorite Hubcap Grill has lunch and dinner menus that include the option of its signature Philly Cheesesteak burger and fresh cut, twice fried, salty-in-a-good way french fries.

Each restaurant will also make a donation of between $1 and $5 per menu sold to one of three charities devoted to feeding and providing health care to Galveston children and families: Galveston Urban Ministries, Access Care of Coastal Texas and St. Vincent’s House.

“This year marks the 11th annual for Galveston Restaurant Week,” Galveston Chapter of the Texas Restaurant Association, president James Clark said in a statement. “The event is a great opportunity for residents and visitors to get out and try new spots to add to their list of favorite restaurants.”