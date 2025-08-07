we can work it out
Women-centered workout studio reveals first two Houston locations
A fitness studio with exercises tailored to women's bodies is coming to Houston. Pvolve has announced two studios Houston-area outposts, one in Town and Country Village (12850 Memorial Drive, Suite 1115, Houston, TX 77024) opening on August 23 and a Galleria studio slated to open in early fall 2025.
“We’re thrilled to bring Pvolve to Houston,” Houston franchisee Hanh To said in a statement. “Our method will provide Houstonians with a unique, results-driven workout that’s currently not available to the city’s growing population of wellness-minded women.”
Founded in 2017 and endorsed by actress Jennifer Aniston, Pvolve is a women-first workout studio defined by low impact movements that mimic everyday life needs. Using resistance bands and a specially-designed pilates ball (called a P.ball), clients are guided through motions tailored to muscle sculpting, weight loss, or general fitness. Classes take place on a customized mat that resembles a hopscotch grid, allowing for precise placements.
The workouts are built around helping women move the way they do in everyday life — like reaching, twisting, bending, and standing up, a representative explains. Workouts are designed to build strength, improve posture, and help prevent pain, especially in the hips, knees, and back.
One of the things that makes Pvolve stand out is their holistic approach to women's fitness at all stages of life. The exercises are designed to be safe and effective for pregnancy, menopause, and even conditions like endometriosis that can make it painful to bend or stretch in traditional exercise classes. Sessions are offered both in studio and through the Pvolve virtual classroom. Users report that the style works particularly well with people who are recovering from injuries and who may have trouble with other exercise programs.
The Town and Country Village location is throwing an opulent grand opening party on Saturday, August 23 from 11:30 am to 1 pm to introduce the brand to Houstonians. Mimosas, light bites from Relish, and a trial workout will be provided for $65. As the studio also sells workout gear, representatives from Lululemon will be on site to show off outfits while Kendra Scott hosts a raffle for her Color Bar jewelry collection. Packaged meals from MyFitFoods, juices from JuiceLand, and a giveaway from Thrive Drip Spa will also be part of the festivities.
Prospective clients will have a chance to meet the new head trainer for the Town and Country Village location, Ally Cagle. A former figure skater with a B.S. in Nutrition and Health from the University of Arkansas, she'll be on hand to guide people through the Pvolve fitness techniques. More information about the Galleria location will be announced closer to launch.