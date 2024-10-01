RodeoHouston inducts fan favorite barrelman into Hall of Fame
One of Houston’s most beloved rodeo figures, barrelman Leon Coffee, is the sole inductee into the RodeoHouston Hall of Fame Class of 2025.
“The RodeoHouston Hall of Fame is a lifelong celebration of those who have made a remarkable contribution to the Rodeo’s history, and Leon Coffee is a benchmark example,” said Chris Boleman, the president and CEO of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo. “Over his 31 years with RodeoHouston, Leon has created a legacy on and off the dirt, making a dangerous job as a barrelman exciting and entertaining. RodeoHouston is a better rodeo because of his dedication to the sport.”
Anyone who's been to the annual Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo in the past three decades has most likely seen Coffee. The venerable rodeo clown has been entertaining audiences and protecting riders in Houston since 1993. His energy and distinctive green cowboy hat always made him recognizable, even from the balcony of the Astrodome.
Barrelmen and clowns have a long history in rodeos. When bull riders are thrown from their mounts, it's the barrelman's job to distract the animal until the rider can get to safety, It's a dangerous profession, requiring bravery, skill, and speed. Clowns often retreat to barrels for safety, hence their name.
Coffee’s career as a barrelman and bull fighter began in 1977 after a stint in the United States Army. He quickly made a name for himself on the rodeo circuit, working for the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA) and the National Finals Rodeo (NFR) in Las Vegas, NV. In 1983, the PRCA named Coffee Clown of the Year. When not in the dirt, Coffee would visit children’s hospitals to cheer up patients.
In 2024, Coffee had his last show as a barrelman, getting a standing ovation from a 70,000-person crowd. Though he will no longer be in the barrel, Coffee continues to work as a clown and ambassador for rodeo sports, particularly for children. Look for him in the 2025 season entertaining in the fan zones.
This is the second year for the RodeoHouston Hall of Fame, which honors people and animals that have contributed to the legacy of the rodeo in the city. In 2024, the first class of inductees included stock contractor Mike Cervi, barrel racer Charmayne James, and legendary announcer Bob Tallman.