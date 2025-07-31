lights out
New indoor kart track races into The Woodlands with high-speed thrills
Love go-kart racing but want to avoid the Texas heat? International go-kart facility chain K1 Speed just opened its latest indoor racing track in The Woodlands, the company's sixth overall facility in the state.
"We're very happy to open our sixth location in Texas and to join the communities of Conroe and The Woodlands," co-founder and CMO Susan Danglard said in a statement. "We know residents are going to love this exciting new center. It's been two years in the making, but it'll be worth the wait."
Founded in 2003 in San Diego, California, K1 Speed sought to bring over European-style kart racing to America. The indoor tracks are made possible by using high-end Italian electric karts manufactured by OTL (Officine Tecno Luigi). The electric motors produce no emissions, making them perfect for indoor racing. Adult karts can reach up to 45 mph (junior karts are capped at 20 mph), making for a faster, more exciting race.
Like other K1 Speed locations, The Woodlands' track also contains a full arcade of cabinet games as well as air hockey and pool tables. The Paddock Lounge offers bar food and soft drinks, or beer and wine for adults who have completed their races for the day. Private event rooms are available for rental.
Recently, K1 Speed partnered with Sega to present a Sonic the Hedgehog-themed racing experience to coincide with the 2025 San Diego Comic-Con and the upcoming release of the video game, Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds. A track in San Diego was transformed into a themed raceway to mimic the high-velocity adventures of the famous blue hedgehog.
K1 Speed's expansion into The Woodlands is not surprising. Go-kart racing is increasing in popularity in the United States. The Brainy Insights global market research firm estimates that go-karting will be a $174 billion industry by 2033. The small size of the carts, ease of access for different age groups, and the excitement of scheduled tournaments contribute to a growing demand for go-karts. Being able to ride in the comfort of air conditioning is certainly a welcome bonus in Houston.
The facility is located at 15 S Trade Center Pkwy in Conroe, near the intersection of Interstate 45 and Highway 242.