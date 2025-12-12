Congratulations!
Astros fan favorite Jeremy Peña gets engaged to soccer star Julia Grosso
An Astros fan favorite is officially off the market. Shortstop Jeremy Peña is now engaged to professional soccer player Julia Grosso.
The couple, who have been social media official since last December, announced the happy news this Friday, December 12 with a post on Instagram.
Peña is coming off an impressive 2025 season that cemented his status as the Astros’ best position player, hitting .304 with 17 home runs and 20 stolen bases — enough to rank as eighth most valuable position player in the American League. That enhances an already impressive resume that includes being named the MVP of the 2022 World Series as the Astros won their second title.
Grosso is just as accomplished as her fiancee. Currently a member of the NWSL's Chicago Red Stars, she won a gold medal with the 2020 Canadian national team.
No word on a wedding date or venue, yet. Although Peña reportedly turned down a $105 million contract extension last season, he’s still going to earn $9 million in 2026, so it should be a party to remember.