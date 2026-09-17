Fore Good
Golf-loving Texas students now eligible for $125,000 caddie scholarships
The Western Golf Association is expanding its youth caddie program in Texas, which makes alumni eligible for the Evans Scholarship of $125,000, a potentially life-changing bequest for students in an era of rising tuition costs.
“For years, Texas has been an area of focus for us to develop youth caddie programs, and we are now seeing real momentum at clubs throughout the state,” said Mike Costello, a WGA director and Evans Scholar alum. “With strong backing from club leaders and partners like First Tee, we are creating meaningful opportunities for young people to work hard, grow in confidence, and see all the benefits of caddying.”
Powered by the Evans Scholars Foundation (ESF), the scholarship provides up to $125,000 over four years, which can be used for tuition and housing. It was started by Chicago amateur golfer Charles “Chick” Evans Jr. in 1930, graduating over 12,000 students since then. The scholarship is open to anyone enrolled at a qualified youth caddie program who has served for two years and at least 50 rounds of golf while also managing a 3.0 GPA.
The organization touts a number of benefits for students who learn to caddie, including gaining work experience and developing lifelong skills, such as networking and communication. Country club staff provide both online and hands-on training, with additional support from club members, staff, and management.
Texas now has some of the fastest growing caddie programs in America. Ten youths are currently participating at BraeBurn Country Club in Houston, with more at Pine Forest Country Club and Lakeside Country Club. BraeBurn club member Art Ensley, a WGA director and Evans Scholar alum, says the program was an incredible opportunity for him.
“For me, the Evans Scholarship was life-changing, and helping grow youth caddie programs is an opportunity to give back,” Ensley said. “We want these young people to have the same kind of opportunity to learn, work, and build toward something bigger. It has also been rewarding to see our members, staff, and club leadership step up to support the program and help these students succeed.”
The Evans Scholarship program has also been growing in other Texas cities. The Austin Golf Club and Luling Sport have both been expanding their youth caddie programs. In Dallas-Fort Worth, the Colonial Country Club is in its second season with the program. In 2024, Ashley Garcia from Dallas became the first Texan in 50 years to win an Evans Scholarship.
The WGA will host three Evans Scholar alumni golf events this fall in Austin, Houston, and Dallas-Fort Worth this year to fundraise for the scholarship's continued work. More information on those events as well as scholarship applications can be found at WGAESF.org.