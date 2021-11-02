Houston's Rotary Lombardi Award reveals list of semi-finalists for 2021

The Rotary Lombardi Award annually goes to the college football offensive or defensive lineman, who in addition to outstanding performance and ability, best exemplifies the character and discipline of NFL Hall of Fame Head Coach Vince Lombardi.

The award ceremony (Gow Media, which owns CultureMap, SportsMap, and InnovationMap as well ESPN 97.5 FM, will participate) will be held on December 8 in Houston and will feature the four finalists, their coaches, as well as the 1987 winner of the award, Chris Spielman.

Honorary Chair and Famed Green Bay Packer Jerry Kramer will preside over the event. Past winners include Ndamukong Suh, Julius Peppers, Terrell Suggs, Aaron Donald, and two-time winner Orlando Pace.

Net proceeds from the Award's activities are contributed to Cancer Research and specifically the American Cancer Society's programs.

This year's list of 12 semi-finalists features a variety of standout players from across the country.

---

