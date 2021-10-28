Home » Sports
New Astros-Braves World Series stats fuel the most number-crunching fans

New Astros-Braves World Series stats fuel number-crunching fans

Zack Greinke houston astros
Zack Greinke is the highest-paid active Astro. Photo by Getty Images

Baseball fans are arguably the most statistic-obsessed patrons of any major sport.

Anyone who’s been at a game or sports bar has overheard or even experienced the accusation/questions, such as: “If you don’t know how many home runs Barry Bonds hit in 2001, are you even a fan?” 

With that very quirky quirk in mind, financial website WalletHub has released a slew of stats that will help fair-weather fans arm themselves against armchair MLB managers.

One little tidbit from WalletHub’s Best Baseball Cities/World Series list: Houston ranks No. 3 in performance level of an MLB team (well, duh).

But it’s all about the Astros, right? So, some stats:

  • Combined length of the Astros’ and Braves’ World Series draughts: 30 years
  • Average ticket prices for 2021 World Series games in Atlanta: $2,691
  • Average ticket prices for 2021 World Series games in Houston: $1,702
  • Houston Astros value: $1.87B
  • Atlanta Braves value: $1.88B
  • Amount Astros paid per regular-season victory: $2.1M
  • 2021 Astros team salary: $199.8M
  • 2021 Braves team salary: $176.4M
  • Highest-paid active Astros player: $35M
  • Highest-paid active Braves player: $22.4M

Of course, there’s only one stat Houstonians care about: one — as in one 2021 World Series title

