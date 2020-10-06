How to score tickets when the World Series 2020 comes to Texas

Following its announcement that Globe Life Field in Arlington will host multiple playoff series, Major League Baseball says it will allow a limited number of fans to attend both the National League Championship Series and World Series.

In conjunction with the Texas Rangers, MLB will make approximately 11,500 tickets available for each game, about a quarter of the ballpark's normal capacity of 40,300. The majority of fans, around 10,550, will be spread throughout regular seating in the ballpark, while 950 more will be allowed in suites. There is no word yet on pricing, but given the scarcity of tickets and importance of the two series, tickets are not likely to be cheap.

Game 1 of the NLCS, scheduled for Monday, October 12, will mark the first time fans will be able to attend a game at Globe Life Field, and the first time fans can attend any game during the 2020 MLB season. The 116th World Series, scheduled to begin on Tuesday, October 20, will mark the first neutral site World Series in modern baseball history.

In addition to the limited capacity, the league will employ the following measures:

Tickets in the seating bowl will be sold in pods of four contiguous seats. Individuals are limited to purchasing one pod per NLCS and World Series game.

Seats within each pod cannot be broken apart for sale.

Each pod will be a minimum of six feet from each other.

No seats will be sold within 20 feet of where a player can be located on the field, in the dugouts, or in the bullpen.

Masks will be mandatory for all fans except when actively eating or drinking at their ticketed seats.

Hand sanitizing stations will be available throughout the ballpark.

No bags will be permitted except for those that are carried for medical reasons or manufactured diaper bags that accompany infants and young children.

Tickets for all seven games of each series will go on sale starting on Tuesday, October 6 at 10 am via MLB.com and texasrangers.com.