Houston Astros pull off grand-slam tribute to teammate in hysterical dress-up day

Emmy runway looks and Halloween costume planning aside, the Houston Astros have stolen the fashion show in Houston, thanks to a big play in honor of their teammate.

The team — arguably the tightest clubhouse in the Major Leagues — paid tribute to pitcher Zack Greinke by channeling him on the West Coast flight on September 19, which marked their final road trip of the regular season.

Greinke, who is in the final year of his contract, is known for his sporty looks — namely fishing. He often shows up to Minute Maid Park decked out in bucket hats, fishing company tees, and more (think Galveston deep-sea charter trip).

Star/ace pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. — always flawlessly on point style-wise — wins the Method acting award, not only donning fishing gear complete with a fishing pole, but also a Whole Foods paper grocery sack. (That’s an homage to Greinke’s tendency to bring a bag of groceries to the locker room.) Star shortstop Carlos Correa managed a beachy “hang loose” sign in his photo.

A team shot posted on Twitter reveals how far the team went to channel their inner Greinkes.

For his part, Greinke shared the love on Instagram, posting the team pic in front of the charter flight with the caption, “In my element.”

This road trip is crucial for the team as they head towards the postseason for a potential title run.

“The team is fired up and everybody’s excited,” third basemanAlex Bregman told CultureMap in a recent exclusive interview. “We’ve gotta finish strong and finish healthy and go into the postseason feeling the way we should. We have possibly one more year with our same infield that we’ve had for the last five years. I don’t see that there’s a better opportunity to make a run at it and win a World Series.”