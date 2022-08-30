Major women's pro golf tournament goes bigger and better in The Woodlands

A major women’s golf tournament is coming to one of Houston’s most prestigious surrounding communities. The Chevron Championship will take place at The Club at Carlton Woods on April 20-23, 2023.

The later date change ensures the tournament in The Woodlands, the first of five LPGA majors of that year, receives network coverage for the first time. In an effort to attract the best golfers from around the world, organizers also announced a new $5,000 stipend for all players who miss the cut, reducing the financial barrier to participation.

Another boost comes via expanding amateur player selection from around the globe. Now, according to a press release, the tournament will welcome winners of the U.S. Women’s Amateur Championship, Women’s British Amateur Championship, Women’s Amateur Asia-Pacific Championship, Women’s Latin America Amateur Championship, Augusta National Women’s Amateur, and Chevron Silverado Showdown.

American Jennifer Kupcho won her first-ever LPGA title at the 51st-annual Chevron Championship. Carlton Woods, as locals are aware, is a premier, Jack Nicklaus Signature Course in The Woodlands.

“Together with the LPGA, The Chevron Championship provides the ultimate stage for the most skilled and successful golfers in the world,” said Al Williams, Chevron vice president of corporate affairs. “We believe the combination of the best golfers in the world along with the human energy of our employees, community members, and partners will elevate women's golf and create greater access and opportunity.”