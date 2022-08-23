Houston Astros celebrate former All Star's return, teachers, and dog day afternoon at fun-filled homestand

When Houston Astros All Star Carlos Correa left his World Series-winning team in March and headed not for New York or Detroit, but Minnesota, some surprised fans — locally and nationally — wondered if it might signal the end of the Astros’ winning ways.

But that was March. Fast forward to August, and our men in orange and blue are atop the American League, while Correa’s aforementioned Twins sit second in their AL Central division.

Fans will get a chance to say thank you to Correa when the $105 million shortstop returns to Houston as part of a six-game homestand, starting Tuesday, August 23. The ‘Stros take on the Twins from August 23-25, then face off against the Baltimore Orioles for three additional games, August 26-28. Tickets for all games are available here.

Aside from a warm welcome for Correa, the homestand fun includes Peanuts Night, a chance to score Jose Altuve AL Champion Replica Ring and Lance McCullers Jr. Sunday Replica Jersey, and a furry fan fave, Dog Day. Here’s a breakdown of the action, courtesy of your Houston Astros.

Tuesday, August 23, Astros vs. Minnesota Twins: 7:10 pm

As the team opens the Twins series, fans can enjoy Peanuts Night at the ballpark, which celebrates one of the most iconic comic strips of all time. Fans can enjoy Peanuts-themed activations around the ballpark; look for some fun Charlie Brown, Snoopy, and other selfie opportunities. Game grub includes Dollar Dog Night (presented by Texas Chili Company) with unlimited $1 dogs all night.

A pregame ceremony will recognize Correa and his World Series win and his seven cherished seasons with the team. Also, the Astros and Correa’s nonprofit organization, the Correa Family Foundation, will host Mayah Nicole Zamora, a survivor of the Robb Elementary school shooting in Uvalde, for Tuesday’s game. Zamora will throw out a ceremonial first pitch and will stay for the game.

Thursday, August 25 – Astros vs. Minnesota Twins, 7:10 pm

As the Astros close out the series with the Twins, fans will receive a Jose Altuve American League Champion Replica Ring, presented by Gallery Furniture. One lucky fan will score a personalized ALCS Elite Fan Ring, replete with real diamonds and 10k white gold. Get more information on Astros rings here.

In a nod to back to school, Thursday also marks Teacher Appreciation Night; teachers will toss a ceremonial first pitch and more.

Friday, August 26 – Astros vs. Baltimore Orioles, 7:10 pm

In what marks the first meeting of the two ball clubs in 2022, the Astros open the series against Baltimore; the first 10,000 fans will receive a Lance McCullers Jr. Sunday Replica Jersey, presented by StubHub. Standout kids get a shout as the Astros Foundation toast the Reliant Readers Slide into Summer Reading program. The event honors more than 1,000 kids who read more 140,000 minutes over the summer as a part of the program.

More Friday fun includes Pregame Happy Hour (5 pm-7 pm) and Friday Night Fireworks.

Saturday, August 27 – Astros vs. Baltimore Orioles: 6:10 pm

A fan favorite gets his due as the first 10,000 fans will receive a Michael Brantley “Dr. Smooth” Bobblehead, presented by Veritex Community Bank.

Sunday, August 28 – Astros vs. Baltimore Orioles: 1:10 pm

As the team closes out the Orioles series, the always popular Dog Day returns for some four-legged fun. The first 500 dogs will receive a special Orbit Dog Toy. Furry friends (and their parents) are invited to a series of vendor booths, including Houston BARC Foundation, Three Dog Bakery, Lance McCullers Jr. Foundation, Raisin’ Canes PetSuites, and more.

Notably, human fans must purchase a ticket for themselves and their dog; dogs are only admitted with proof purchase of Dog Day tickets.

The team will also salute Army veteran Jodie and his service dog, Donna, both represent K9 for Warriors, a non-profit organization that rescues dogs and trains them to be Service Dogs for veterans suffering from PTSD.

Get more information on Dog Day here.