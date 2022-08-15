Houston Astros honor Uvalde visitors with special Game Day experience and big win

The Houston Astros bested the Oakland A’s on Sunday, August 14, marking a full Oakland sweep and capping a Hall of Fame Weekend that saw the long-awaited return of hometown hero Lance McCullers Jr. the day before.

But the real winners were the hundreds of fans from Uvalde, Texas who witnessed Alex Bregman blast another Breggy Bomb and pitcher Christian Javier secure the win.

The Astros delivered some 3,500 total tickets to the Sunday game to the Uvalde community and also chartered 10 buses to bring approximately 500 members of the community directly impacted by the horrific tragedy at Robb Elementary on May 24.

This trip from the team was part of owner Jim Cranes commitment and invitation to residents when he and members of the Houston Astros Foundation visited the grief-torn community in July, as CultureMap previously reported.

As for the all-inclusive Game Day experience, Uvalde group was allowed to participate in a pregame Q&A with Jose Altuve, Lance McCullers Jr., Alex Bregman, and manager Dusty Baker.

The eager Uvalde visitors were also given the opportunity to walk around the field on the warning track, take in views of the ballpark, snap photos, and mingle with and get autographs from the welcoming Astros players.

A new Houston-Uvalde partnership also means that the Uvalde Little League will join the Astros Foundation as a designated Community Leader Little League. Under the new partnership, the Astros will handle costs for the maintenance and upkeep of the Uvalde little league fields, along with paying for the little league’s uniforms, as the team does for many little leagues in the Greater Houston area.