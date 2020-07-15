Houston Astros pitch a clever way for fans to virtually attend games

Do you miss going to Minute Maid Park to see the Astros play? With this creative solution from the Astros, you can still attend games despite the pandemic...in a clever way.

For a $100 donation, you can upload a smiling photo of yourself in your team gear and the Astros will turn it into a cutout and place it in the stands.

Net proceeds from cutout purchases will go to the Astros Foundation to support ongoing efforts in the Houston community. Quantities are limited and cutouts will be made on a first-come-first serve basis.

You can purchase a cutout at mlb.com/astros.

Your photo could end up in the Crawford Boxes, Houston Methodist Hall of Fame Alley, Budweiser Patio, or Bullpen.

The earlier you upload your photo, the higher likelihood your cutout will be installed at the beginning of the regular season.

"We cannot guarantee the condition of your cutout after exposure to weather, outdoor elements, and balls leaving the playing field," the team wrote in a release. "At this time, cutouts will not be provided to fans regardless of damage to the cutout or changes to the season schedule."

Images that contain the following will not be approved, according to the guidelines found here:

Selfies

People next to one another — crop others out so they know which one is you

Blurry images

Inappropriate gestures

Commercial advertisements including slogans, websites, and phone numbers

Social media handles and hashtags

Offensive or negative references to any MLB team or MLB Player

Names of any MLB players

Political statements or endorsements

Third party logos/branding

Obscene, lewd, explicit, discriminatory, derogatory, violent, offensive, infringing, or otherwise inappropriate references

---

For more on this story, including video, visit our content partner ABC13.