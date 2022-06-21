Deshaun Watson settles 20 of 24 sexual misconduct claims against him

Former Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson has reached settlements on 20 of the 24 sexual misconduct lawsuits against him, attorney Tony Buzbee wrote in a statement released on Tuesday, June 21.

Buzbee, who represents the 24 women who accused the now-Cleveland Browns QB of inappropriate behavior committed during massage sessions, stated that his legal team is working through paperwork related to those settlements.

"Once we have done so, those particular cases will be dismissed. The terms and amounts of the settlements are confidential," Buzbee wrote, adding no further comment will be provided on those cases.

Watson's camp, including his attorney Rusty Hardin, did not immediately provide a response or confirmation that the settlements were made.

