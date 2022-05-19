The game of golf got its start in 15th century Scotland, but a 21st-century app can help you show off new and improved skills on your favorite courses in Houston and beyond.

Golf Live gives instant access to a live golf coach the second you want it — all on your phone, in the palm of your hand.

Whether you’re a newcomer who wants to learn how to play or an experienced golfer looking to grow your confidence, all it takes is downloading the app, creating a profile, and starting a live lesson to take your golf game to the next level.

How it works

Gone are the days of sending in video recordings and waiting for feedback. Golf Live provides a way for both golfers and instructors to receive and give instruction virtually — and instantly.

Expert coaching

Some of the best in the game worked with the app's founder, Keith Scioli, to make Golf Live a truly valuable tool. Coaches are fully vetted and certified, ensuring that the pro advice you're receiving will help you become a better golfer.

Allan Belden, honorary president of the New England PGA, is Golf Live's director of business development, and he ensures the best experience for golfers by training and certifying all Golf Live coaches.

Belden believes Golf Live will change the game of golf forever, stating, "We have the opportunity to change how golf instruction is delivered to players. The ability to grow the game of golf and impact the lives of golf professionals and golfers everywhere is something that I am very excited to be a part of."

High-tech tee time

Golf Live’s customized, on-screen drawing tools and patent-pending live replay technology show you how to improve your swing instantly. Rather than hearing or reading advice, you have the power to see immediate, live feedback onscreen, with the virtual visuals demonstrating precisely how to improve your play — all while staying connected with your coach.

If you’re still working on some previous tips from your coach, you can find past lessons and feedback in your Golf Live account.

Anytime, anywhere

The app provides access to golf all day, every day, no matter where you are. Take some time over lunch to improve your swing, work on your stance after finishing your weekend to-do list, and enhance your accuracy during a rainy day at the beach.

When you’re ready, Golf Live’s ready. Or if you’re more of a planner, you can schedule a lesson in advance. Costs vary by the length and type of lesson.

Your chance to win

To celebrate dads, grads and everyone who loves the links, Golf Live is giving away a Scotty Cameron putter and three Golf Live lessons. For your chance to win, enter online here before Sunday, June 12.

You can also purchase gift cards here, and give your favorite player the gift of a lower handicap. Need a gift for Father's Day or the grads in your life? Gift them a Golf Live gift card and the guarantee of bettering their golf game.

If you’re ready to up your game, download Golf Live on the App Store or Google Play.