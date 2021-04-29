Former Houston Texans superstar J.J. Watt makes the day for one lucky kid

When local hero Justin James (we know him as J.J.) Watt announced his heartbreaking goodbye to Houston in February, he noted that he considers the Houston area “family,” adding “...you guys have given me everything and more and I can only hope you feel like I’ve given you everything I have.”

Now, the former Texans and current Arizona Cardinal is showing more love to the Gulf Coast in a Make-A-Wish event. Watt will celebrate World Wish Day 7 pm Thursday, April 29 to raise awareness and funds to grant the wish of every child diagnosed with a critical illness. (Fans can register here.)

This Zoom event will feature Watt doing one of the things he does best: inspiring a child. Watt will join the young Jeston Adams, whom he friended in July 2016 when he granted Adams’ wish as he waited for a heart transplant at the time. The dup have been buddies ever since, a press release notes. Jeston will interview Watt during the event.

The Make-A-Wish Texas Gulf Coast and Louisiana event hopes to grant 24 wishes in 24 hours. The need is evident: Some 1,000 children are waiting to have their wish granted in the Gulf Coast and Louisiana regions, the nonprofit notes.

Since his mutually agreed-upon release from the Texans on February 12, Watt has maintained a relatively low profile, choosing to train and focus on his new team.

Interestingly, April 29 marks the 10-year anniversary of the Texans selecting Watt in the first round of the 2011 NFL Draft.