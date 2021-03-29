Roar for the University of Houston Cougars at this free downtown outdoor watch party

On Saturday, March 27, the University of Houston Cougars dropped the Syracuse Orangemen and advanced to the NCAA Elite Eight — its first trip since 1984 when the Coogs lost to the Georgetown Hoyas in the national championship game.

Powered by a stifling defense, the No. 2 seeded Cougars are led by senior playmaking guard DeJon Jarreau and scorer Quentin Grimes and masterful coach, Kelvin Sampson. They take on the Oregon State Beavers (No. 12) at 6:15 pm Monday, March 29.

Local fans can scream for the team at a free downtown watch party sponsored by Houston First. The event will be held at the plaza and wharf at Avenida Houston in front of the George R. Brown Convention Center. Gates open at 4:15 pm — two hours before the 6:15 pm tip-off.

UH fans are encouraged to show and wear their red or team swag. Expect multiple, big screenTVs, including a 100-inch LED display and several 65 and 70-inch screens. A DJ will spin before the game, the Spirit of Houston Dance team will make an appearance, and UH cheerleaders and mascots will pump up the crowd and give away UH goodies.

While some seats are available on the plaza, attendees are encouraged to bring camp chairs or blankets — and socially distance from other groups. For safety, the event will run at a reduced capacity to ensure space for social distancing, per an announcement.

Masks will be required and temperature checks will be conducted prior to entrance. Multiple hand sanitizing stations will be available; physical distancing is required.

Tickets can be found here and are limited to four per person.