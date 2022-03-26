Tour de Houston annual bike ride welcomes cyclists back with scenic city path

Heads up, Houston cyclists: an annual bike ride is back and is welcoming participants to roll out. The annual Tour de Houston has returned after a hiatus due to COVID and runs Sunday, April 3.

Kicking off downtown, the ride will begin downtown at City Hall, travel west along Allen Parkway, with scenic views of Buffalo Bayou, the new tunnels on Memorial Drive, and northwest through Spring Branch and Cypress, before heading back to downtown.

The event is expected to draw ​​more than 5,000 participants. As they pass through the route, riders will find fully stocked rest stops, bike repair support, and police and medical support. The ride will end with a celebration at City Hall for participants.

Mayor Sylvester Turner is currently scheduled to lead the ride out of downtown, according to a press release.

Planned for all endurances, distance options include the 60-mile route starting at 7:30 am, a 40-mile route at 8 am and a 20-mile route at 8:15 am. This year’s ride will raise crucial funds for the City of Houston’s Re-Plant Houston campaign.

Organizers report that registration is currently low and welcome cyclists of every ability. The ride could be seen as a perfect warmup for the upcoming MS150, which also takes place in April.

For more information, including packet pickup and registration, those interested are encouraged to visit www.tourdehouston.org.