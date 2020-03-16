Houston sports stars step up to the plate for locals affected by coronavirus

With major league sports on hiatus due to coronavirus concerns, Houston’s pro athletes are turning their attention to those in need during these trying times.

Houston Texans superstar J.J. Watt and his wife, Kealia Ohai, have donated $350,000 to the Houston Food Bank, which provides food for needy Houstonians. That single donation will provide more than 1 million meals. Locals know that giving back to Houston is nothing new to Watt, who raised a record $41.6 million for Hurricane Harvey relief — the largest crowd-sourced fundraiser in history.

Meanwhile, Houston Astros fan favorites Alex Bregman and Lance McCullers, Jr. have also stepped up to the plate. Bregman pledged 1,000 quarantine food kits to the Houston Food Bank, specifically for students who depend on free lunches. The Houston Food Bank says one food kit can provide 28 meals, meaning Bregman has provided some 28,000 meals. “Every little bit counts,” Bregman wrote on Twitter.

McCullers followed suit, donating 10,000 meals to the Houston Food Bank, noting, “Houston will always come together in times of need. Please join us!” Hunger is one of the many causes McCullers champions; the star pitcher handed out turkeys to families during the Thanksgiving holidays. “People have a lot of things going on in their lives — work, family, stresses,” he told CultureMap. “You’d be surprised what a little can do.”

Astros slugger and World Series MVP George Springer has also offered support to those impacted by coronavirus. Springer has donated $100,000 to the employees at Minute Maid Park who have been impacted by the postponement of Major League Baseball events. Springer is beloved in the Bayou City for his work with Camp Say, which helps those who stutter, and his annual bowling event, the George Springer All-Star Bowling Benefit.