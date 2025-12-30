Party Watch
Houston’s women of distinction kick off 2026 season in style
What: Women of Distinction 2026 Honoree Celebration
Where: Valobra Master Jewelers
The Scoop: Diamonds were doing what diamonds do best — sparkling — when the Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation, Southern Texas Chapter toasted its 2026 Women of Distinction honorees at an intimate reception inside Valobra Master Jewelers. The evening doubled as the official launch of the upcoming fundraising season and what promises to be another high-wattage Winter Ball.
Now approaching its fourth decade, the Women of Distinction Winter Ball has long been a fixture on Houston’s social calendar. Valobra, a supporter for nearly 20 years, played host, continuing its tradition of donating a custom-designed jewel for the Winter Ball luxury raffle.
The 2026 class reflects a cross-section of Houston, spanning philanthropy, business, health, education, and the arts. Nine new honorees were announced alongside two ambassadors — a meaningful designation reserved for past honorees whose commitment to the foundation continues.
All eyes now turn to Jan. 24, 2026, when the Women of Distinction Winter Ball takes over the Post Oak Hotel, collective push toward better treatments and cures for Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis.
Who: Honorees were Kristen Cannon, Lauren Gow, Jennifer LeGrand Howard, Robin Klaes, Michelle Lilie, Linda Sagarnaga Magill, Desrye Morgan, Pitsami Norm, and Karen DeGeurin Remington, and ambassadors Helen Shaffer and Shawn Stephens.