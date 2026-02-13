Chic Medicine
Ambassadors pack Houston club for Texas Children’s Kangaroo Crew
It was giving glamour and giving back.
More than 400 guests stepped into a nine-room wonderland as the Ambassadors for Texas Children’s Hospital staged a full-blown, deck-the-halls takeover of members-only club Park House for their annual holiday fête. Chaired by Mary and John Steen, the evening raised spirits and awareness for Texas Children’s Kangaroo Crew, the elite medical transport team that might just give Santa’s sleigh a run for its money.
From the jump, the scene sparkled with oversized branded ornaments and a toy drive that set a festive, philanthropic tone. Each of the nine themed rooms offered a peek into the world of pediatric care, blending interactive workshops with unexpected touches, like editorial-style Vogue Vignettes and a tectonic plate simulation courtesy of the orthopedic crew. Who says medicine can’t be chic and competitive?
Guests grazed their way through a culinary passport of sushi, Italian bites, and tacos while learning about the hospital’s use of virtual reality to ease young patients’ anxiety. Memberships were even available on-site — tied to LEGO helicopter kits — as a nod to next year’s fundraising efforts.
Dr. Debra F. Sukin delivered heartfelt thanks before the dance floor lit up with a performance from Austin’s Down Hazy, whose members include former Texas Children’s patients.
