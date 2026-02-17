Faith and Fellowship
Houston's Star of Hope raises $1.8 million for life-restoring programs
In a city known for big hearts, Star of Hope’s Voices of Hope Gala showed, once again, that compassion is Houston’s accessory of choice.
More than 1,100 community leaders, philanthropists, and advocates gathered at Hilton Americas–Houston for an evening of faith and fellowship to support neighbors experiencing homelessness.
The night raised $1.8 million to support Star of Hope’s life-restoring programs, benefiting individuals and families navigating crises. The evening honored Candace Caley with the George and Barbara Bush Points of Light Award for Exemplary Volunteer Service, recognizing her dedication as a longtime member of the organization’s Board of Trustees. As president and CEO Doug Meikle noted, her leadership reflects “the very best of our city.”
Anchoring the program was KPRC Channel 2’s Keith Garvin, who emceed a moving lineup that included resident and alumni stories, as well as a resident panel discussion that underscored the gala’s theme of resilience and renewal. A special musical performance by Grammy Award-winning artist Amy Grant added a melodic note of hope, bringing the room together in a shared moment of reflection.
Presented by The Hildebrand Foundation and Kathaleen Wall, the evening’s impact extends beyond the ballroom. Funds raised will directly support Star of Hope’s services, from emergency shelter and recovery programs to education, career training, children and family support, and faith-based counseling.
On the scene were Karen Meikle, John Caley, Donna Bahorich, Melissa and Matt Morris, Paz and Kacey Little Maestas, Tamera and John Johnson, Doris and Terry Looper, Kim Thompson, Jamila and DeMeco Ryans, Christi and Chase Smith, and Lisa Garvin.