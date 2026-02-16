Western Glam
RodeoHouston Trailblazers celebrate service with runway flair
The Hilton Americas-Houston was all boots, bravado, and a runway that could rival any fashion week festivities—but with a distinctly Texas twang.
Under the banner of “The Greatest Luncheon on Earth,” nearly 2,200 guests flooded the fourth- and second-floor ballrooms for the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo’s 26th annual Trailblazer Awards Luncheon and Fashion Show. The palette of the day leaned circus-chic: Reds, golds, and black punctuated by cowboy hats, polished boots, and sharp suits.
If there were a dress code, it read Western glam with a wink.
A massive runway stretched through the room, flanked by multiple hanging LED screens that delivered overhead shots in cinematic fashion, thanks to Stage Directions. The show opened with a full-circle moment as honorees from the past 25 years made their runway return.
This year’s six trailblazers—Tammy Barrier, Lisa Blackwood, Beth Cardono, Wendy Lewis Armstrong, Jennifer Lowery, and Julie Sacco—were recognized for a combined 157 years of service across 23 rodeo committees.
The Saks Fifth Avenue fashion presentation, produced by Lenny Matuszewski and Tamara Klosz Bonar, delivered the oohs, the aahs, and yes, the cheers—particularly when male models strode down the runway. KHOU’s Mia Gradney steered the program with ease, joined by remarks from rodeo chair of the board Pat Mann Phillips, vice president Stacy Stidham Anderson, and trailblazer chairman Ann Massey. The invocation was delivered by president and CEO Chris Boleman.
When the final strut concluded, more than 1,000 revelers kept the momentum alive at an after-party where a DJ ensured the dance floor didn’t cool off before late afternoon.
On the scene in their Rodeo finest were Kirby Lodholz, Victoria Nelson, Katie Clapp, Courtney Adame, Tabbetha Lopez, Erin Jackson, Monica Guerra, Cindy Seligmann, Ellie and Michael Francisco, Cassie and Wesley Sinor, Brady and Zane Carruth, Melba Ervin, Juan and Isela Garcia, Jeff Hayes, Kelly Larkin, Roger and Fatemah Camp, Ray and Arlene Hinsley, Kristina Somerville, Cinthya Reade, Gretchen Gilliam, Jennifer Van Matre, Jamie Grissom, Diedra and Terrence Fontaine, Cyndy Garza Roberts, Sharleen Walkoviak, Lesha Elsenbrook, Brigitte Kalai, Kathleen and Tom Mach, Robin Young-Ellis, Meredith Johnson, Ryan and Jill Smith, Dustin and Susannah Causey, Ollabelle Hall, Carol Sawyer, Randi Boleman, Nicki Keenan, Julie Bass, Alicia Smith, Debbie Festari, Sally Flores, Laureen Boyer, Whitney Kuhn Lawson, Christina Greene, Julie Chen, Kathryn Smith, Heidi Turney, Peggy Hollis, Wayne Hollis, and Michelle Verbois.