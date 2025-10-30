Pretty in Pink
Hoda Kotb brings the razzle dazzle to Houston hospital luncheon
When Emmy-winning journalist Hoda Kotb made her entrance at the Memorial Hermann Foundation’s 16th annual Razzle Dazzle Luncheon, she didn’t just walk in — she second-lined. Waving pink handkerchiefs and surrounded by a feathered flourish designed by luncheon co-founder Ann Cazalot, Kotb led a New Orleans–style parade through The Post Oak Hotel, setting a joyful tone for the philanthropic fête.
This high-energy tradition has long been one of Houston’s most beloved charity affairs, and this year’s edition hit all the right notes. The luncheon raised $1 million in support of breast cancer outreach, early detection, and care at Memorial Hermann, including the Bobetta C. Lindig Breast Care Center at Memorial City. The funds will provide 1,000 potentially life-saving mammograms for women who otherwise might not have access, an achievement that earned luncheon chair Zhanna Golodryga a well-deserved round of applause.
The spotlight also shone on honoree SheSpace, the empowering female-focused workspace and community hub co-founded by Stephanie Tsuru and Katie Tsuru. Stephanie Tsuru, a former luncheon co-chair herself, kept the momentum lively as she joined Kotb on stage for an intimate conversation that blended humor, heart, and a splash of Houston flair.
Kotb, ever the gifted storyteller, shared candid reflections on her career shift after leaving Today, along with new ventures like her podcast, book, and wellness app.
“No matter how old you are, it’s fun to be a beginner again,” she told the crowd, before adding a note on resilience: “You are stronger in the broken places.”
KTRK’s Samica Knight welcomed attendees and Meghan Leggett and Kathleen Perley offered touching remarks honoring their mother, past honoree Eileen Campbell. Between courses, Tony Bradfield of Tenenbaum Jewelers — a past honoree himself — added sparkle with a raffle of exquisite jewelry pieces.
Among those in pink spirit were Lisa Helfman, Stacey and Al Lindseth, Renee Ash, Laurie Lashier, Gretchen Sheirr, Nina and Edd Hendee, Roslyn Bazzelle Mitchell, Angie Matula, Melissa Juneau, Courtney Meadows, and Dancie Ware.