Buckle Up
Houstonians go all-in at fall Derby gala supporting seat belt awareness
Isn’t the Derby in May?
That was the initial thought floating through David Mills’ mind when planning this Kailee Mills Foundation (KMF) fall fundraiser. But as the evening unfolded at The Revaire, the theme hit its stride. Just like the Kentucky Derby, the race to save lives isn’t about who finishes fastest.
It’s about staying the course. Agree?
Almost 400 guests dressed in colorful blazers, floral dresses, wide-brimmed hats, and feathered fascinators flocked to the venue for the “Buckle Up Gala: Derby Race to Save Lives,” raising more than $360,000 for seat belt education programs, family assistance, and scholarships. The event honors the legacy of 16-year-old Kailee Mills, who was ejected from a car in 2017 after momentarily unbuckling her seat belt.
Attendees arrived to photo ops with Bubba and Bruce, two very patient horses who posed with revelers. Signature cocktails flowed as guests placed their bets on big board auction items, including a George Rodrigue Blue Dog painting, a 1970 Château Lafite Rothschild, and an over-the-top private dinner by A Fare Extraordinaire.
Co-chairs Christine Johnson and Jody Merritt welcomed the crowd, reiterating the foundation’s mission to turn personal tragedy into purpose. Emcees Caroline Collins of FOX26 and Johnny “Bravo” Holloway kept the pace brisk, as Christian Collins delivered the invocation and a video message from Mayor John Whitmire praised the group’s impact.
Dustin Creager, KMF board chair and first responder to Kailee’s crash, reminded the room why they were gathered. Honorees April Roberts and Lucretia and Kris Jones were recognized, with Roberts sharing how a seat belt saved her husband’s life 27 years ago while on duty in his police car. Matt O’Neill was named Volunteer of the Year, and Impact Speaker Sabrina Runyan recounted the foundation’s role in supporting her family after a devastating crash left her and her young daughters with serious injuries.
But the emotional peak came when Mills asked guests to lift a rose in honor of Kailee’s Angels—victims of fatal car crashes ranging in age from infants to adults in their 40s. Each name was printed on a sheet at every place setting. The silent tribute was a visual reminder of the stakes at hand.
The night wrapped with dancing, more bids, and renewed commitment to the foundation’s life-saving work.
On the scene were David and Wendy Mills, Rebecca Creager, Steve Johnson, Steve Spencer, Edna Meyer-Nelson, Dr. Jacquie Baly and James Craig, Odilia and Owen Conflenti, Angela Hernandez, Ghada Ali, Saula and Paolo Valente, Hershey Grace, Scott Evans, Linda Lorelle and Lou Gregory, Ken Webster Jr., Matt and Theresa May, Brandi and Charles Muras, Tanya and Steven Tondre, Tina and Ed Michael, Jess and Travis Dean, Marie and Rico Cano, Deidre and Brian Mannion, Dana and Jeremy Koger, Kristi and Michael Campbell, Dana and Michael Spencer, Stephanie and Nick Walker, Heather and Dale Shelton, Edith and Adam Fisher, Abby Jones, and Austin Grammer.