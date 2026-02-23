the pen is mightier
Houston's literary elite celebrate the power of books at annual gala
The super power of storytelling was the theme of the evening at the River Oaks Country Club, as Houston’s glittering literati made this year’s Inprint Poets and Writers Ball an epic tale to tell. Chaired by Holly and Breen Haire and attended by 370 literature-loving Houstonians, the gala raised more than $450,000 for Inprint’s many readings, workshops, and educational programs as well as support for Houston-based emerging writers.
Special guest speaker, the acclaimed and best selling author of Matrix, Fates & Furies, Arcadia, and The Monsters of Templeton, Lauren Groff, noted what a unique organization Inprint is and what a rarity of an occasion it is to celebrate the literary arts together.
“This does not happen anywhere else,” she remarked of the gala early in her rousing talk about the power of the written word in a time when books are being banned and censored. She emphasized that storytelling makes us human and helps us “define who we are.”
But before Groff’s words of hope for the future of books and the beguiling dinner designed by Robert Del Grande, the James Beard Award-winning Chef Emeritus of The Annie Café & Bar, the evening began with one of the gala’s most beloved traditions. Guests were treated to intimate salon readings from up and coming writers and poets. This year’s crop of authors, all with strong Inprint and Houston ties, were Rosa Boshier González reading a funny, literary work of speculative fiction; award-winning poet and writing professor Rohan Chhetri; and fellow poet, Julia Guez, reading a selection of lyrical, short poems. All three also told stories of how Inprint fellowship and awards gave them the power to chase their writerly dreams.
This year’s gala was also the chance for long time friends to celebrate the work of Inprint executive director, Rich Levy, who retires at the end of the 2025-2026 season, after leading the organization to unprecedented heights for 31 years.
In keeping with the philosophy that not all heroes wear capes, the Inprint board presented Levy with a red cape in honor of his many years of super powered support and promotion of the literary arts in Houston. As a sign to Levy’s lasting legacy, Inprint Presidents Council member Franci Neely, was joined by board president Chinhui Juhn, board member and former president Kevin Lewis, and advisory board member Michael Zilkha to announced the establishment of The Rich Levy Inprint Poetry Buskers Endowment. With more than $132,000 in seed money already raised, this endowment will support in perpetuity the Poetry Busters program to bring poets to the people around Houston.
With another nod to the future, the Houston arts leader, educator, and writer chosen to next lead Inprint, Giuseppe Taurino, was in attendance, and took a quick bow to guests. Taurino, who now serves as executive director of Writers in the Schools (WITS) Houston, was selected to lead Inprint in a national search.
