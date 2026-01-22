Interfaith Blessings
A brand new name sets the tone for Houston nonprofit's gala
The annual IM Houston Tapestry Gala, aptly themed "A Brand New Day," marked a bold new chapter for the organization formerly known as Interfaith Ministries for Greater Houston, now under the leadership of Sheroo Mukhtiar.
Rather than opening with fanfare, the night began with intentional calm: Mellow music courtesy of Divisi Strings, a gallery of art created by youth in the IM Houston Refugee Program, and a parked Meals on Wheels truck.
The organization's impact was made visible — up close and personal. Event chairs Miya Shay and Rep. Gene Wu and Nihala and Shaukat Zakaria had something to do with that.
Emcee Ernie Manouse of Houston Public Media guided the evening, inviting Sonya Vial of presenting sponsor Shell USA, Inc. to reflect on IM Houston's renewed mission. Then came a moment of unity both intimate and profound: children from Houston’s Jewish, Hindu, Muslim, Christian, Baháʼí, and Buddhist communities offered interfaith blessings, closing together with a moving invocation.
A tribute to former Houston mayor Sylvester Turner honored his legacy with a reverent pause before the spotlight turned to powerhouse vocalist Christina Wells. Her version of “Hallelujah” stunned the room into silence, before IM Houston board chair Henry Florsheim and newly appointed Mukhtiar expressed gratitude and outlined a future focused on sustainability, compassion, and shared belief.
Wells returned with “A Million Dreams,” just ahead of the Spirit of Respect Award presented to the Right Reverend C. Andrew Doyle for his decades of faith-led service. Pipa virtuoso Changlu Wu debuted an original composition in honor of 2025 Tapestry Honoree Charlene Chuang, introduced by Dr. Kathy C. Flanagan.
More than 500 supporters attended the gala, helping to raise $650,000 to unite diverse faiths in service and understanding.
Showing up were Gerald Seidl, Phillip Berkowitz, Vitallii Tarasiuk, Astrid Marklund, Catarina Gonzalez, Susan Boggio, Nadia Tajalli, Shahin Tavackoli, Karen Labat, David Leebron and Sun Y. Ping, Gracie and Bob Cavnar, Gordan Quan, Lily and Charles Foster, Sandra Smith-Cooper, Brigitte Kalai, Farida Abjani, Doe and Henry Florsheim, Lisa Helfman and Lee Haverman, Susanne and Randall Evans, Kristyn and Francis Page Jr., Philamena Baird, Paula Sutton and Bill Gross, Ann and Ron Kaesermann, Mandy Kao, Christina Zhou, Terri Wang, Alice Mao, and Robert Sakowitz.