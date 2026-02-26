Music and Wine
White tie elegance fuels Houston Symphony Ball to $1.2 million
White tie, red drapery, and a little Bordeaux energy — the Houston Symphony Ball skipped the prelude and went straight to party.
The Houston Symphony celebrated its annual signature gala at The Post Oak Hotel. Chaired by Lindy Rydman and John Rydman, the evening drew inspiration from “Musique et Vin,” an homage to the timeless harmony between music and wine.
Guests, white tie encouraged (and enthusiastically embraced), stepped into a ballroom transformed into a European reverie. Décor by The Events Company leaned into old world romance. Set against rich red drapery, the design evoked the grandeur of historic concert halls and the mystique of storied vineyards.
Chef Jean-Luc Royere crafted a menu that reflected the ball’s refined culinary inspiration. Between courses, guests browsed a thoughtfully curated silent auction featuring luxury items and exclusive experiences. The bidding added liveliness to the evening.
And then, as the final plates were cleared, the mood shifted.
The dance floor came alive thanks to high-energy entertainment by Q the Band, whose performance was underwritten by ARCA Continental/Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages. By evening’s end, the Symphony Ball had raised $1.2 million in support of the orchestra’s artistic programming and industry-leading education and community initiatives.
On the scene were Gary Ginstling, Margaret Alkek Williams, Barbara and Pat McCelvey, Devorah and David Krieger, Barbara Burger, Jesse Tutor, Ann and Jonathan Ayre, Sippi and Ajay Khurana, Betsy and Fredric Weber, Vicki West and Ralph Burch, David Peavy and Stephen McCauley, Hallie Vanderhider, Brigitte Kalai, Brett and Erin Busby, Matthew and Lil Kades, Tom and Carrie Field, Rini and Edward Ziegler, Alice Mao Brams and Matt Brams, Chris Cheever, Diane Morales, Lisa Rydman Lindsey, Mike Parsons, Aoife and David Cummingham, Jerre Williams, Gretchen and Jay Watkins, and Anne and Albert Chao.