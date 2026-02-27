Party Watch
Butterflies and margaritas mark Houston nonprofit's Galentine's luncheon
What: Galentine’s Day for Dec My Room
Where: Tootsies and Armandos
The Scoop: Retail therapy met donations in style as more than 130 women kicked off Galentine’s festivities bright and early at Tootsies. The boutique opened its doors for a morning shopping fête featuring pop-ups and trunk shows, with jeweler Angela Mia’s designs quickly becoming the unofficial uniform of the day.
The crowd migrated to Armandos for a seated luncheon where skinny margs and sizzling fajitas kept spirits lively. Founders Kendall Plank and Susan Plank mingled while chairs Jamie Grissom and Jill Lack toasted a record-setting afternoon. A short but meaningful program spotlighted Dec My Room’s expansion into more hospitals and the thousands of rooms transformed nationwide.
During the “Butterflies Up” appeal, guests lifted butterfly emblems as a nod to the nonprofit’s logo. Remarks from Kari Lown of Texas Children’s Hospital reinforced just how impactful personalized hospital rooms can be.
More than $125,000 were raised through tables, tickets, donations, and a raffle. After lunch, many floated back to Tootsies for one last look through the racks.
