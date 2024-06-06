tuneful healing
Houston physicians prescribe a sold-out recital benefiting pediatrics
It’s as though it was a Taylor Swift concert and people were clamoring to get in — so to speak. With more than 70 people on the waitlist, on top of standing-room-only reservations by the time Saturday, June 1, 2024, came around, the second annual Doctors in Recital, presented by Steinway Piano Gallery of Houston, was the right prescription of creativity, entertainment, and, well, just pure melodious delight.
That’s especially true for friends and fans of the physicians who had taken up piano as a serious hobby. Each musician-cum-healer marched right up to a marvelous Steinway Grand, Model B-Spirio, tickled the ivories, and adapted the airy and bright foyer of the Museo medical complex into a classical music salon worthy of the Greek muses.
Such a feat is quite fitting given that the inspiration for Museo’s architectural and decor embellishments are heavily influenced by Hellenic aesthetics, including its own replica of the Louvre Museum’s The Winged Victory of Samothrace, the subject of which, the goddess Nike, foretells triumph. The setting was elevated with an elegant rug courtesy of Lisa Slappey of Postmodern Traditions.
The event ambassador — and his colorful sense of flair — is no stranger to Houston’s social set. That would be pediatric endocrinologist Dr. Michael Yafi, who addressed the affable listeners and described the gathering as a show of unity, with performers coming from different backgrounds, institutes, and disciplines. He was joined in the artistic planning by his sister, Dr. Chaden Yafi, a Steinway Educational Partner with high pedigree in the world of performing arts, holding degrees from the Longy School of Music and a doctorate from Boston University. Moreover, three of her students were in the program lineup that benefited UTHealth Houston’s Department of Pediatrics.
Proceeds from the musicale will support the training of the next generation of doctors, since, according to UTHealth pediatrics chair Dr. Mary Aitken, one in 10 children in the U.S. is born in Texas.
Steinway piano consultant Amanda Watson, as emcee, offered meaningful commentary about the connection between the composers and medicine while introducing each of the nine artists. Dr. John Michael Sanchez, Dr. Allison Speer, Dr. Khashayar Hematpour, Dr. Tony Tran, Dr. Maria Matuszczak, and Dr. Neale Clark performed works by Mozart, Bach, Chopin, Beethoven, Schumann, and Ravel. Dr. J. Marc Rhoads and Dr. Akira Nishikawa shared the stage for a half-and-half performance of George Gershwin’s jazzy Rhapsody in Blue, and the Yafi siblings duo brought it home with Piazzolla’s Libertango, brimming with special effects and more than a few whimsical shenanigans and Victor Borge-like moments.
Two standing ovations later, chef George Christie of Christie’s Seafood and Steaks dished out plentiful Greek cuisine and a steady score of libations. Meanwhile, guests were serenaded by the fascinating Steinway Spirio technology, which has the capacity to record and replay live performances in such detail and with stunning accuracy — including the nuances of touch and pedal control. Each performing doctor went home with a recording of their show so they can relive the excitement of their performances anytime they want.
Insider intel: When acclaimed pianist Emanuel Ax soloed with the Houston Symphony in March, he also performed a free recital as part of MD Anderson Cancer Center’s Music-in-Medicine Initiative on a Steinway Spirio. Rumor has it that the virtuoso pianist requested a Spirio recording file of his interpretation from the Steinway pros. No wonder more than half of the Steinway pianos in the Houston showroom have this tech as part of the acoustic construction.Spotted among the 200 attendees were Museo owner Dr. Michael Mann, Kathy Christie and Marko Dasigenis, Casey Saliba, Dr. John Hancock, Anna Kaplan, Marina Kaplan,Dr. Richard Andrassy, Jennifer Andrassy Bean, Kolby McKinney, Angela Barber, Bénédicte Matuszczak, Alexandre Matuszczak, Bruce Badeau, Robyn and Jim Woods, Dr. Oscar Rosales, Dr. Patrick Brosnan, Dr. Patricia Bulter andDr. Ian Butler, Sharon Burns, Emily Cotton, and Shawn Gawle
