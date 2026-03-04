Strike a Pose
Performance nonprofit's party sparks a who’s who of Houston dance
If anyone knows how to throw a dance party, it’s Dance Source Houston.
The nonprofit’s fundraiser, Spark, lit up Midtown Arts & Theater Center with a crowd that understood one simple truth: The best way to celebrate a dance community is to actually dance.
The evening honored Harrison Guy, recipient of the Dance Source Houston Artistic Honor, and Nancy Henderek, who received the 2026 Giannelli Service Award. Presenters Walter Hull and Maggie Foyer delivered remarks before the honorees took the mic themselves. The night opened with a performance by Urban Souls Dance Company artist Aniya Wingate, setting a kinetic tone that carried through to the final pose.
Floral, festive attire was encouraged, and guests obliged. Think bold prints, comfortable shoes, and a readiness to move. The décor leaned into a cobalt blue and orange palette, accented with fresh florals and community-made paper flowers that gave the gallery a handmade, heart-forward feel. Light bites and beverages kept things lively as roughly 85 guests — a mix of artists, enthusiasts, supporters, and devoted fans of Nancy and Harrison — mingled and mingled some more.
All current and past awardees were present, forming what could only be described as a Houston dance hall of fame in one room.
And when the formalities wrapped, the floor filled. Dance artists and dance supporters alike gave the space a proper workout. After all, Spark is about fueling the very community those initiatives support. Funds raised support Dance Source Houston programs including Artists In Residence, Dancer Fund, Day of Dancer Health, Mind The Gap and others.
Taking their turn center stage were Andrew Smith, Adele Nickel, Lorena Solorzano, Karmetra Shy, Violet Moon, Lori Yuill, Maxine Silberstein, Kari Stokes, Jane Weiner, Lori Amare, Bujung Rathna Kumar, Christina Giannelli, C.C. Conner, Jasmine Burns, Persi Mey, Mayra Bullock, Tosin Akande, Jhon Stronks, Mollie Haven Miller, Brittany Bass, Jim Dougherty, Judy Dougherty, LaRodney Freeman, Tobaric Atkins Montana, Michael Borque, Marta Borque, Teresa Chapman, Karen Stokes, Toni Valle, and Nicole McNeil.